Good news about 2012 political prospects

I know there are many who are disappointed about the way the Republican presidential nominating process is going.

It’s true that none of the top-polling contenders are “perfect candidates.”

It’s also true that, as of right now, there is little certainty the Republican nominee will defeat Barack Obama.

That’s not what I had hoped to see at this stage of the presidential election year, but I’m still hopeful and optimistic that 2012 could be a significant turning point in the direction of the country.

Let me tell you why.

First, remember, I’m the guy who wrote the book “None of the Above” in 2008. (It’s still worth reading, by the way, especially for 99 cents, because the principles remain the same for every election.) Some people still blame me personally for Obama’s victory.

But the good news on this front in 2012 is that there is only one major Republican candidate for whom I could not pull the lever should he receive the nomination. That would be Mitt Romney. I won’t go into all the reasons here, because I have done so frequently in the past – most recently here. That means there is an excellent chance Republicans will nominate a candidate who offers a clear and compelling alternative to Obama, even if he is not ideal.

Second, all the polls suggest Republicans will add to their majority in the House and win additional seats in the Senate. Even though we have seen the Republican-controlled House disappoint us severely this year, that can’t be a bad thing in terms of an improved governing perspective from Washington.

Lastly, and this is the big one, we have a solid year to set the stage for what could be the most dramatic turnaround moment in the history of the republic with just one congressional vote next year. But, and this is a big but, it will take real work and organization and sacrifice right now.