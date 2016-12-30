Academic: Ban Trump from Twitter over climate views

(Daily Caller) A California State, Sacramento academic believes President-elect Donald Trump should be barred from using the Internet because he’s a global warming skeptic.

Joseph Palermo, a history professor and writer at the the university, suggested that Republicans who don’t believe in so-called man-made global warming should not be allowed to use anything produced using science.

“If Trump and his cohort believe the science of global warming is bogus then they shouldn’t be allowed to use the science of the Internet for their Twitter accounts,” Palermo wrote Tuesday in an op-ed for Huffington Post.