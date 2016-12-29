After 500 years, Norway divorces Protestant church

(International Business Times) Norway is asking for a divorce from its biggest, most important church. The Church of Norway and the Norwegian government will formally become separated on Jan. 1 after nearly 500 years.

Norway seeks to formalize a separation of church and state ordered by parliament eight years ago. Under the new law, Norway’s 1,250 priests and bishops will no longer serve as government officials appointed by the king. That means the Church of Norway will become an independent business, and it’s a big deal in a nation that has been grappling with an influx of Muslims and how to ensure other religions have equal protection.

“We are facing the biggest organizational change of the church since the Reformation,” Jens-Petter Johnsen, the head of the Church’s National Council, said. “The changes will create a clear separation between church and state.”