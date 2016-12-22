Almost 40% of young adults living with their parents

(London Daily Mail) For the last 10 years, the number of millennials who have failed to move out of their parents or grandparents homes has climbed steadily, according to new data.

Nearly 40 per cent of young adults are either living with their parents or other relatives, which is the highest point in over seven decades, new data from real estate analytics company Trulia states.

This is the highest point in 75 years where young adults have just stayed at home with no plans on moving out.

The only other time in American history where the share has been higher was back in 1940, when the economy was recovering from the Great Depression.