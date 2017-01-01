Anthony Bourdain on Trump: People sick of 'privileged' liberals

(The Hill) Television and culinary personality Anthony Bourdain says in a new interview that fellow “privileged Eastern liberals” are the reason that Donald Trump was elected.

“The utter contempt with which privileged Eastern liberals such as myself discuss red-state, gun-country, working-class America as ridiculous and morons and rubes is largely responsible for the upswell of rage and contempt and desire to pull down the temple that we’re seeing now,” Bourdain told Reason.

Bourdain attributed the large divide during this political season and Trump’s win last month on a division between “Eastern liberals” and red-state Americans.