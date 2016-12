(Washington Free Beacon) A group of millennials who oppose Donald Trump are planning to open a permanent space near the White House next month to protest the president-elect and ensure “he doesn’t succeed.”

Activists said the so-called “movement house,” dubbed “District 13” in reference to a defiant community in the Hunger Games series, will be set up by Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, the Guardian reported Wednesday.

The organizers are pitching the location as a “space for the best kinds of troublemakers from around the country.”