Berlin terror suspect visited mosque after attack

(London Daily Mail) The Berlin terror attack suspect was reportedly captured on CCTV as he visited a mosque in the city just hours after the Christmas market massacre.

Fugitive Anis Amri, 24, is suspected of being behind the wheel when a 25-tonne lorry careered into a crowd at around 8pm on Monday, killing 12 and injuring 56 others.

Nearly eight hours later, shortly before 4am, Amri was allegedly caught on a security camera as he stood outside a mosque in Berlin’s Moabit neighbourhood, German broadcaster rbb reported.

Images obtained by the broadcaster show a man in a cap standing in the doorway in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Amri was also reportedly filmed outside the same on two different days in the week leading up to the atrocity.