Biblical-era wall collapses as storms hit northern Israel

(Israel National News) Part of a Biblical-era wall in the Tel Dan archaeological site dating back to the First Temple period has collapsed after heavy storms lashed the north of country.

The heavy downpour Tuesday damaged a section of a stone wall in the Tel Dan nature reserve, in the northern Galilee, the Israel Parks and Nature Authority said.

The wall is adjacent to an ancient gate dating back to 1750 BCE, believed to be the entrance to the biblical city of Dan. The falling debris covered five ancient gravestones which were next to the base of the wall.

The wall, along with a gate, had been partially restored in 2000 and is a popular tourist attraction.