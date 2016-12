(Daily Caller) A Black Lives Matter chapter publicly praised a Starbucks barista for spiting in an officer’s coffee at a local California coffee shop Wednesday night.

The Facebook page “Stockton Police Department, Corruption Reporting Page” posted a photo of the officer and his family, reports Fox 40.

“We are happy to report that today this officer from the Stockton Police Department got to have coffee at Starbucks … served with a side of spit,” the caption alleged.