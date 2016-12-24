California becomes heart of anti-Trump resistance

(The Hill) California’s political leaders are gearing up to lead progressive resistance to President-elect Donald Trump.

The Golden State, where Democrat Hillary Clinton beat Trump by more than 4 million votes, is a center of political power for the left.

It’s the home of Silicon Valley and Hollywood, two industries that tilt to the left. By itself, the state makes up 13 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product.

A powerful group of Democratic politicians call California home, including both of the state’s senators, liberal legend Gov. Jerry Brown and the nation’s first and only female Speaker, Rep. Nancy Pelosi.