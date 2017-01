(Breitbart) Unknown cartel gunmen operating in a known drug smuggling corridor in Southern Arizona fired multiple shots at an on-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent overnight.

Breitbart Texas has been able to confirm that the shots struck the agent’s vehicle. The federal law enforcement official was not struck by the gunfire.

The agent was patrolling the area near the Brian Terry station in southern Arizona when unknown gunmen began firing. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies and other Border Patrol agents arrived to the scene to carry out a manhunt for the suspected cartel gunmnen.