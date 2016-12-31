Celebrate renewed political, spiritual hope on Alaska cruise

WASHINGTON – This is the year for people of goodwill to take the vacation of a lifetime with a group of friends and like-minded spiritual and political sojourners to the final frontier, says Joseph Farah, the founder of WND.

What does he have in mind?

Stunning natural vistas, massive whales frolicking so close by you will feel like you could reach out and touch them, hiking through the wilderness to magnificent glaciers, great food, great fun and great conversation on the deep issues of the day.

It’s WND’s 2017 Alaska Cruise this fall, with Farah and Mark “Blood Moons” Biltz – looking optimistically at the future in a refreshing time of fun and relaxation aboard the Celebrity Solstice with its half-acre Lawn Club with real grass, the fascinating Hot Glass Show developed with the Corning Museum of Glass, chic dining venues offering trendsetting cuisine, and extraordinary programming including wildly entertaining theatrical productions.

“Think you’ve seen everything?” asks Farah. “If you haven’t seen Alaska from the vantage point of a luxurious a cruise ship, it’s something everyone should do at least once in their lifetime. There’s nothing else quite like it – certainly not in the U.S.”

Farah says the spiritual and political gathering in September will be a combination of the following:

A chance for teaching and dialogue on the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith that will provide an opportunity for attendees to strengthen their faith and relationship with God.

A chance to review the first seven months of the new administration of Donald Trump in the post-Barack Obama era.

A chance to explore the beauty and majesty of God’s creation in America’s final frontier, the great state of Alaska.

A chance for fellowship and fun with Americans who love freedom and love God.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime trip. Check out the luxurious ship, the itinerary and book your cabin now before it’s too late – or you forget!

Headlining the speakers on the trip are Joseph and Elizabeth Farah, founders of WND.com, and Pastor Mark Biltz, one of the leading teachers in the Hebrew roots movement.

Joseph Farah’s newest book is “The Restitution of All Things,” in which he challenges believers to return to the Scriptures for new insights into the mysteries of God’s Kingdom on Earth – what Peter says in Acts 3 is what all the prophets from Creation forward were pointing. “The Restitution of All Things” is the ultimate exploration of the scriptural Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. Farah is the co-founder with his wife, Elizabeth, of WND.com, the pioneer in independent online news, now celebrating its 20th anniversary as one of the top digital news agencies and the largest Christian content site of any kind in the world. He is the author and co-author of more than a dozen books including a collaboration with Rush Limbaugh on his classic, “See, I Told You So,” the bestselling non-fiction book of 1993 and 1994. He is also the founder of WND Books and WND Films. Among the new media pioneers, Farah uniquely has 20 years of experience in the so-called “mainstream media,” much of that time spent running daily newspapers in major markets before launching the first and oldest independent online news service about the same time the DrudgeReport was founded in 1997.

Elizabeth Farah is a marketing and operations guru and the co-founder of WND.com whose avocation is the study of the Scriptures, especially as to how they pertain to the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith.

Mark Biltz, the first to discover the “blood moons phenomenon,” is the bestselling author of “Blood Moons,” founder of El Shaddai Ministries and a gifted commentator on the feasts of the Lord. He is one of the most well-known and highly regarded pastors in the nation specializing in the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. His latest book and movie are both called “God’s Day Timer: The Believer’s Guide to Divine Appointments.”

“The WND team has hosted many cruises over the years, but, without question, our favorite has been Alaska in the fall,” says Joseph Farah. “There’s plenty of time to take in the beauty of our surroundings – both from the vantage point of the ship and on hiking excursions on land.”

It all starts in Seattle Sept. 8, spending the next day at sea, docking Sept. 10 in Ketchikan, originally an Indian fish saltery and later a supply base for miners in the Gold Rush.

On day 4, the ship treks through the 26-mile Tracy Arm fjords where some of the most dramatic Alaskan glacier settings can be seen in all their splendor. The lush rain forest recedes to reveal a stunning canyon of bare rock. The panoramic of 7,000-foot mountain peaks and nearly vertical rock cliffs are astounding. Waterfalls appear at every turn. Icebergs make their way to the sea in all sorts of wondrous shapes. And tucked away at the end of this remarkable waterway are two very active reminders of the Ice Age – the twin Sawyer Glaciers, calving icebergs into the jade-colored inland sea. Kittiwakes, mountain goats and seals are a common sight. Whales and bears may even make an appearance in this magical place.

Next up is Juneau, the capital of Alaska, founded during a gold rush in 1880. Today, the former gold-mining town counts among its riches some of Alaska’s most spectacular scenery. Nestled at the foot of Mount Juneau in the Alaska Panhandle, it faces the water from the mainland side of Gastineau Channel. Several magnificent fjords are located along the channel coast, and the majestic Mendenhall Glacier, a favorite of visitors, is nearby.

Still there is more – Skagway, another Gold Rush town, and the Alaskan Inside Passage. Another day at sea and plenty of time for teachings and lively discussions. Then there is Victoria, British Columbia, where a touch of England awaits – afternoon tea, double-decker buses, the famed Butchart Gardens, a brilliant tapestry of color spread across 50 blooming acres. Then it’s time to return to Seattle Sept. 15.

Cabins are expected to fill up quickly, so check out the ship and make your plans now for a September vacation to remember for a lifetime.