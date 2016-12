(Daily Mail) – Charlie Sheen is facing a massive backlash after he took to social media to pray Donald Trump would be the next celebrity to die.

His tweet, which read, ‘Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!,’ was shared just hours after it was announced Debbie Reynolds had died in an apparent reaction to the latest huge name to pass away in 2016.

The post caused fury among mourners of the actress, with users calling him a ‘scumbag and a ‘useless cockroach’.