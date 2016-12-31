China Communist Party office attackers shot dead after killing 2

(ABC News) Three knife-wielding assailants who attacked staff at a Communist Party office in China and set off an explosive device, killing two and injuring three others, have been shot dead by police, an official Chinese news agency has reported.

The incident, which occurred in China’s far western region of Xinjiang on Wednesday afternoon was the first such publicly reported fatal attack in months in Xinjiang, where information is strictly controlled by authorities and reporting access has tightened over the past couple of years.

Authorities have blamed the attacks on radicals among the mostly Muslim, Turkic-speaking Uighur ethnic minority seeking independence from Beijing.