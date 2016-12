(London Express) Pediatric surgeon and former cabinet minister Kellie Leitch is gaining support from across her Nation placing her as a surprise frontrunner to lead the opposition Conservative Party.

Ms Leitch, like the US president-elect, is railing against immigration and political elites and pushing a hard-right “Canadian values” platform.

The 46-year-old has answered rising discontent in Canada over the sluggish economy and the acceptance of 37,000 Syrian refugees.