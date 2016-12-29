Cop makes teen do 200 push-ups instead of jail for smoking weed

(WFAA) An Arlington police officer is receiving lots of praise from social media after his encounter with a teen boy. According to the video circulating on social media, the officer allowed the teen to do push-ups versus taking him to jail.

Arlington police identified the officer in the video as Officer Eric Ball. He was working off-duty one night at an Arlington movie theater when someone told him a teenager was smoking weed outside.

When he went out, he saw the teenager finishing a cigarette and discarding it, smelling marijuana as he approached.

“Marijuana gives [off] a distinct odor. He knew what the teen was up to,” said Lt. Chris Cook with Arlington police.