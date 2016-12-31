Cross-examination

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

The lawyer was cross-examining a witness.

“Isn’t it true,” he bellowed, “that you were given $500 to throw this case?”

The witness did not answer. Instead, he just stared out the window as though he hadn’t heard the question.

The attorney repeated himself, again getting no response.

Finally, the judge spoke to the witness, “Please answer the question.”

“Oh,” said the startled witness, “I thought he was talking to you.”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



