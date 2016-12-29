Cruz: Obama, Kerry 'relentless enemies of Israel'

(The Hill) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) accused President Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry of being dedicated foes of Israel.

“It is a sign of their radicalism and refusal to defend American interests that Obama and Kerry choose to attack the only inclusive democracy in the Middle East – a strong, steadfast ally of America – while turning a blind eye to the Islamic terrorism that grows daily,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “These acts are shameful.”

“They are designed to create a legacy, and indeed they have: history will record and the world will fully understand Obama and Kerry as relentless enemies of Israel,” the former GOP presidential candidate added. “Their actions were designed to weaken and marginalize Israel, and to embolden its enemies.”