(London Daily Mail) A growing group of artists is hitting back against Ivanka Trump, with some even demanding the president-elect’s daughter take their work down off her walls.

A collection of New York artists have banded together to protest Donald Trump through his daughter, with a campaign called ‘Dear Ivanka’.

The colorful crusade was created by the Halt Action Group, which was founded by curator Alison Gingeras, dealer Bill Powers, Jonathan Horowitz, and a group of others associated with the art scene, Bloomberg reports.