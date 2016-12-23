Dow fails again to hit 20,000 as stocks fall

(CNBC) U.S. equities fell on Thursday, with consumer discretionary lagging, as investors digested a series of economic data, while the Dow Jones industrial average failed to reach a key psychological level.

“Dow 20,000, we believe that’s a major psychological wall for investors,” said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment strategist at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank. “It’s going to require a major catalyst for investors to go over that wall.”

The Dow dropped about 20 points, with Wal-Mart contributing the most losses, pulling it about 80 points away from 20,000. On Wednesday, the index closed about 60 points away from the level.