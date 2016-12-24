Dramatic audio released of Carrie Fisher emergency call

(CBS News) The pilot of the plane carrying actress Carrie Fisher as she suffered a medical emergency told air traffic control, “We have an unresponsive passenger,” according to audio from the flight.

The audio, which was released on Saturday by LiveATC.net and obtained by the Reuters news agency, offered insight into events as they unfolded during Fisher’s medical emergency on Friday. She was flying from London to Los Angeles.

“We have some passengers, nurses assisting the passenger,” the pilot of the plane told air traffic control. “We have an unresponsive passenger. They’re working on her right now.”

“Is there medical personnel at the gate?” the air traffic control operator asked.