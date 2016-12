(EXPRESS) — Scientists have warned against eating red meat over fears it can increase blood pressure and cholesterol.

But research has found it could be putting people off consuming nutrient rich foods like beef, ham, lamb and pork.

Lauren O’Connor, doctoral student, said: “We found consuming more than half a serving per day of red meat, which is equivalent to a three ounce serving three times per week, did not worsen blood pressure and blood total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglyceride concentrations, which are commonly screened by health care providers.”