(Express) – A RUSSIAN scientist has injected himself with 3.5million-year-old “eternal life” bacteria extracted from the Siberian permafrost – and now claims to be stronger and free from illness.

The bacteria, Bacillus F, was locked in permafrost for millions of years until Russian scientists discovered it.

Tests had up only been performed on mice and human blood cells, until Anatoli Brouchkov, head of the Geocryology Department at Moscow State University, offered to test the bacteria on himself.

The scientist now claims to have been free of illness for two years following his injection.