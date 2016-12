(Hong Kong Free Press) Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping was cited as saying that “two hundred dead could bring 20 years of peace to China,” a month before the Tiananmen massacre of June 1989, declassified files have shown.

The file was in the final batch of cabinet files from the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. They were recently declassified from the National Archives in London and released online on Friday by the Margaret Thatcher Foundation.