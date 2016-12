(International Business Times) A former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operative has spoken out about the complex dangers of declassifying secret information detailing how Russian state-sponsored hackers allegedly helped to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

Steven L Hall, a 30-year veteran of the clandestine agency, who retired in 2015, warned it would be “complicated” for US intelligence to publicly disclose any evidence without also exposing its human sources, their secrets and expensive methods of intelligence gathering.