Feeling anxious, America? Use your power

There’s an advantage to being around a long time – even if it does involve aging.

I’ve seen a lot of political upheaval, division, strife and conflict in America over my 62 years.

I witnessed a president assassinated in the streets of Dallas in 1963.

I saw Martin Luther King Jr. assassinated in Memphis in 1968. I remember watching Robert F. Kennedy assassinated the same year in Los Angeles.

I was an active participant in the radical and revolutionary-style protests that followed through the early 1970s.

I was around for Watergate, the four years of utter ineptitude of Jimmy Carter, President Ronald Reagan getting shot in Washington, the impeachment and disgrace of Bill Clinton, the worst attack on American soil, on 9/11, and, if there were ever a political equivalent of 9/11, the massive redistribution of wealth that took place in the closing days of President George W. Bush’s administration – the bailout of Wall Street banksters.

And, yes, I suffered through eight agonizingly long years of Barack Hussein Obama. (I still have trouble calling him “president.”)

If you feel like I do, maybe you’re starting to think America is already on the road to becoming great again.

In my optimistic moments, I like to think we’re on our way. But we still have 24 days before the new president is sworn in – and a lot can happen in that time and beyond.

In many ways, America seems to be on the road to deliverance, recovery – or at least the possibility of real political change.

But we should never take anything for granted.

Donald Trump faces more organized, determined, irrational and dangerous opposition than any incoming president in my lifetime.

Therefore, those of us who are feeling good about America right now should be on guard – spiritually.

I believe everything that happens here on earth is with purpose and design in heaven.

So, some of the questions believers should be asking ourselves right now are these:

Do we believe the redemption of our spiritually and culturally fallen nation can be achieved through politics alone?

Do you believe the opposition Trump has faced over the last year is suddenly going to lie down and roll over?

Do you have an uneasy feeling that another shoe could drop at any moment in the form of another major enemy attack?

Or, even more bluntly, do you think America really deserves God’s favor at this moment in history, given what we have permitted to happen in this country over the last few decades?

That’s what’s twisting around in my brain and my soul right now.

If you’re feeling like Joseph Farah, right now, you might want to check out his new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” a different kind of prophecy book that explores God’s ultimate plan of redemption for the world – and how most believers are oblivious to it.

So, what can we do about it?

Well, if you’re feeling like I am right now – a little helpless, a little scared and a little anxious – there’s something very important you can and need to do. You need to pray for our nation – pray like you’ve never prayed before.

Does that sound trite?

As a believer, if you are one, you have more power than you know. You have the power to call on the Creator of the universe in repentance, in humility, in grace and in total sincerity to ask Him to forgive you and to heal our nation.

If His people did this all across this land, I believe miracles would happen. I’m confident about that because I’ve seen them in my own life and because He promises the course of nations will be altered by just this kind of spiritual revival among His children.

The Bible is replete with stories like this: Ancient Israel countless times, Nineveh, Babylon in the time of Daniel, Persia in the time of Esther.

Could it happen in a nation founded on the lessons of the Bible and leaders who took them seriously, a nation of faith in the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob?

I have no doubts about that.

Is there any doubt in your mind that God is waiting for us to cry out to Him in sorrow, contrition and regret for His divine help?

Now would be the time.

Thank Him for His blessings. Humbly call on Him for His protection and deliverance of our nation – and start living for Him.

See book trailer for Farah’s latest, “The Restitution of All Things”:

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

