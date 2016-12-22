Feminists want to heal you of your 'toxic whiteness'

(Daily Wire) Feminists have cooked up another scam to help financially support their blogging habits, which always cover the most pressing of issues, such as the need for period emojis and exploring why tickling is sexist. Their targets for the cash are white people riddled with guilt for their sin of being born with a pale complexion.

Everyday Feminism, a feminist publication that reads as more satirical than The Onion, is offering an online training seminar called “Healing From Toxic Whiteness,” for a one-time fee of $97, or three easy payments of $33, of course. The course originated last year as a free service.