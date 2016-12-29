'Fundamental transformation' was fundamentally evil

While substituting for radio talk-show host Glenn Beck last week, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, Sheriff David Clarke pointed to the manifestly unsuitable presidential candidate that was Barack Hussein Obama in 2008 and compared the reaction of Obama detractors to his election with leftists’ response to the recent election of real estate mogul and media personality Donald Trump to the presidency.

Despite deep concerns many had over Obama’s political deficiencies in 2008, Clarke noted that when Obama won the presidency, his political opponents did not claim that Obama had somehow stolen the election. They did not whine about shadowy foreign groups having helped him win, even though a very compelling case could be made that this did in fact occur through the influence of certain Saudi agencies at particular stages of his career. They did not protest in the streets. They did not produce fearmongering public service announcements asking Democratic electors to flip their votes or refuse to certify Obama’s victory. They did not appear on television and radio news and talk shows presenting entirely baseless, utterly preposterous charges against the new president-elect, though the truth about his lack of fitness to hold any high office would have horrified a preponderance of the voting public had they been aware of it.

For my part, I don’t recall any of that occurring either, nor do I remember Obama supporters being beaten at rallies by supporters of John McCain in 2008, or college freshmen being driven out of school by bullying over their support for Obama, (as was Bryn Mawr College student Andi Moritz over her support for Donald Trump).

In the case of Trump’s recent election, Sheriff Clarke opined, leftists engaged in each and every one of these craven acts. As most readers know, Sheriff Clarke is a black man; while this ought not matter in terms of his articulating the truth, it is significant in light of the fact that most black Americans have been so brainwashed by progressives that their cognitive processes with regard to political, social and cultural issues often suggest a sort of mental retardation.

Also last week, a few conservative pundits commented on recent remarks made by another black American, our outgoing abysmal excuse for a first lady, Michelle Obama. Addressing Trump’s impending presidency and her perception of our nation without her husband at the helm, Mrs. Obama’s statements came off as boilerplate sour grapes on the part of a racialist who is incapable of admitting that conditions are appreciably better for blacks today than they were in 1955.

The woman who once said that she’d felt no pride in being an American until her husband was nominated for president is singing the same song again now that her gravy train ride is about over, whining about blacks’ ongoing struggle against alleged institutional racism. This despite her family having lived lives that few Americans of any color ever get to live.

The fact is that “enough” is never enough for those on the left. This mental modality has been imparted to nearly everyone in that region of the political continuum, even those who do not understand the stratagem behind their socialist overlords having employed it.

For example, nearly all of the black Americans who still vote for Democrats in the 90 percents, from celebrities to welfare queens, hold to Michelle Obama’s viewpoint to varying degrees. At this juncture, one could gift each and every black American with $1 billion, tax-free (due reparation, some would surely argue), and they would continue citing their alleged oppression. Partying in rarified venues with rap stars and other liberal billionaires, they would claim that their lot in life could be just a little bit better if not for the pernicious institutional racism that still exists in America.

So what’s the beef? It’s obviously not about money. Despite being ostensible haters of capitalism, leftists are among the most money-grubbing individuals on the planet – but if it were truly about money, their vociferousness would abate once they’d achieved material success. If it were about money, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Vice-President Al Gore and even billionaire currency manipulator and former Nazi collaborator George Soros would have ceased whining once their own economic security was assured.

But they never do …

So it’s not money they really crave – it’s power. The profoundly narcissistic concept that their worldview is superior to all others and that they have the right to impose it upon everyone else has very little to do with any intellectual appraisal of socialism; in the absence of such a system, they would have gravitated to some other political philosophy, probably equally as odious, and attempted to impose that one upon the populace. Even many rank-and-file liberals subscribe to socialism’s unethical and intrusive doctrines because of the power they envision sharing, and we’ve seen them revel in components thereof that have been implemented to one degree or another: telling their fellow citizens that they may no longer speak or worship freely, own guns, smoke tobacco, or consume what their leaders have deemed is too much sugar for one’s own good.

The desire to ruthlessly wield such power not only runs counter to the long-established law of our land (namely, the Constitution), it is a pursuit that bespeaks a character that is fundamentally evil.

Moving forward in the spirit of America’s rage against the socialist political machine (which led to Donald Trump’s election), I will continue to point out that having set us on this path is not a First Amendment right to which liberals and socialists are entitled. It is amoral, and it is treason. This must first become recognition on a popular level, and finally, conventional wisdom.

Media wishing to interview Erik Rush, please contact media@wnd.com.

