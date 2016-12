(International Business Times) Germany’s BND domestic intelligence agency was warned of Anis Amri’s threat weeks before the Berlin terror attack, the Moroccan government has said.

Moroccan intelligence relayed warnings to Germany’s federal intelligence service on 19 September and 11 October, the Moroccan government confirmed to Die Welt.

In a statement to the news network, press attache Fatima Fertat said that Moroccan intelligence had discussed with the BND Amri’s “tendencies” and his “readiness to perpetrate a terrorist attack.”