Little Johnny’s preschool class went on a field trip to the fire station.

The firefighter giving the presentation held up a smoke detector and asked the class: “Does anyone know what this is?”

Johnny’s hand shot up and the firefighter called on him.

“That’s how Mommy knows supper is ready!” said Johnny.

