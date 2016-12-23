House panel delivers evidence against abortionists to prosecutors

A select panel in the U.S. House of Representatives assigned to investigate the baby body parts trade – which was conducted by Planned Parenthood and other abortionists and uncovered by a series of 2015 videos – has made more than a dozen referrals to prosecutors for investigation and possible criminal charges.

The word comes from officials with Operation Rescue, who monitor the nation’s abortion industry closely. Its chief, Troy Newman, also was on the board of the Center for Medical Progress, which released the undercover videos showing, among other things, one Planned Parenthood executive negotiating for higher prices for baby body parts and stating, “I want a Lamborghini.”

The issue is that profiting from the transfer of baby body parts, used for medical research, is illegal, as is changing any abortion procedures to salvage those body parts.

The word follows by only days a decision by a Senate committee to send to the Department of Justice for investigation and possible prosecution the details involving at least four Planned Parenthood facilities.

The U.S. House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives also previously recommended a contractor, StemExpress, an organ procurement company, be cited with contempt for refusing congressional requests for information about the scandal.

It was a letter from Sen. Charles Grassley the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, to Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey, posted online by Operation Rescue, that provided details about the Senate action.

“In the summer of 2015, the Senate Judiciary Committee began an inquiry into paid fetal tissue transfers involving Planned Parenthood. The committee has since obtained and reviewed more than 20,000 pages of information from the organizations involved, and engaged in detail discussions with the attorneys for those organizations,” Grassley writes.

“The report documents the failure of the Department of Justice, across multiple administrations, to enforce the law that bans the buying or selling of human fetal tissue … with even a single prosecution,” the letter said, referring to a 547-page report by the Senate committee.

“It also documents substantial evidence suggesting that the specific entities involved in the recent controversy, and/or individuals employed by those entities, may have violated that law. Moreover, that evidence is contained in those entities’ own records, which were voluntarily provided to the committee and are detailed in the report.

“I am referring the paid fetal tissue practices of the following organizations … to the FBI and the Department of Justice for investigation and potential prosecution,” the letter said.

Those referred now by the House panel for investigation, and possibly more, include StemExpress, a California organ procurement company that contracted with Planned Parenthood and other abortion businesses for the acquisition of aborted baby remains; the University of New Mexico and Southwestern Women’s Options for violating the state anatomical gift act and failing to provide informed consent; Little Rock Family Planning; DV Biologics; Advanced Bioscience Resources; Presidential Women’s Center and four Planned Parenthood organizations and an organ procurement company, Novogenix.

Also referred was the case involving Texas abortionist Douglas Karpen.

OR reported, “In 2012, Operation Rescue began acquiring evidence against Karpen from his former employees. That evidence included photographs depicting the bodies of two infants that were clearly in their third trimester of pregnancy, which were said to have been aborted by Karpen. Those photos were provided directly to Operation Rescue in November 2012, by the former Karpen employee who took them with her cell phone. They depicted wounds that could not have occurred while the baby was still inside the womb.”

“Blackburn referenced those photographs in both criminal referral letters against Karpen. She quoted from witness affidavits that described how Karpen killed late-term babies who were born alive during abortions at his Houston abortion facilities at a rate of three to four per week.”

Newman commented, “Operation Rescue is grateful to the Select Investigative Panel and to Chairman Marsha Blackburn for their courageous willingness to investigate the shadowy underground world of trafficking in aborted baby remains, and abuses related to illegal abortions and the murder [of] infants born alive during abortions. We know the panel underwent constant attacks from the opposition, which wanted desperately to cover up these crimes.”

Blackburn, on the delivery of the referrals, said, “Speaking as a woman, I am deeply troubled by what we have learned about the mistreatment of patients at a particularly difficult and vulnerable time in their lives. They are being treated with a disregard for their best interests and their rights as patients.

“Women deserve better than this. They deserve better than to face any level of deception or pressure. We have seen instances in which profit-driven procurement businesses acting in conjunction with clinics violate women’s privacy rights under HIPAA. We have seen consent forms misrepresenting to women that cures for still uncured diseases have resulted from fetal tissue. It is disturbing to see so many cases where there is barely the pretense of consent or no consent at all before the remains of a baby are taken by researchers.”

Newman noted that a pro-abortion Harris County District Attorney, Devon Anderson, failed to win re-election in Texas, and her assistants have been dismissed by the new DA, leading to a different atmosphere from when the office was told the investigate Planned Parenthood’s misbehavior, and instead indicted the undercover film makers.

StemExpress, Planned Parenthood and the others came under investigation in Congress after the videos caught executives discussing the baby body parts trade.

Liberty Counsel, which is working with one of the undercover investigators, noted evidence released in the investigation by the Center for Medical Progress last year “indicated that Planned Parenthood illegally profited financially from the sale of aborted baby remains to StemExpress and other organ procurement organizations.”

The House Resolution Report, Liberty Counsel said, details a pattern of deception and stonewalling employed by StemExpress that was used to stall an investigation by the House Panel.”

Planned Parenthood and StemExpress “profit from aborted babies,” said Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel.

“It is human genocide. Period. This barbaric practice must be exposed. Planned Parenthood and StemExpress want to keep the public in the dark. They want to conceal their barbaric practices. They need to be held accountable,” Staver said.

Among the fallout of the videos have been multiple decisions by states to defund Planned Parenthood. Major donors also are backing out, with Macy’s ending it support for the abortionists.

“Those videos” have been reported on multiple times.

They were released during 2015 by the Center for Medical Progress, which sent undercover video investigators to Planned Parenthood and other locations, capturing the abortionists there boasting of their abortion technique – how they could adjust procedures to salvage baby body parts that researchers wanted to purchase.

They were also caught arguing for higher compensation.

But federal law prohibits both changing abortion procedures to obtain body parts to sell, as well as profiting from those transactions.

One of the videos showed one official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Crushing babies

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

See the first video:

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

See her comments:

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers”:

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

