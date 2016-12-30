Intel agencies release analysis of Russian cyber espionage

(CBS) U.S. intelligence services don’t often release the details of their analysis, but Thursday they did as part of an ongoing effort to pull back the curtain on what U.S. officials believe is malicious Russian cyber activity code named Grizzly Steppe.

Investigators believe the initial cyberattack of Democratic Party officials began in the summer of 2015.

The first hacking unit, dubbed APT29, sent out a barrage of emails containing a “malicious link to over 1,000 recipients, including multiple U.S. government victims.” Once someone clicked on the link, the hackers were in the system.