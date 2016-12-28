Is it time to defund, discount, deport United Nations?

The United Nations has voted more times to condemn Israel, the shining light of democracy in the Middle East, than North Korea, the rogue communist regime. Or Somalia. Or Vietnam. In fact, more than all the other nations of the world combined.

It also adopts procedures and policies to override national law and advocate for abortion.

It routinely appoints nations with questionable records on human rights, such as Angola and Senegal, to its Security Council.

It threatens Americans’ constitutional rights through its Arms Trade Treaty and even parental rights through its Convention on the Rights of the Child.

But its latest condemnation of Israel, with the full acquiescence of the Barack Obama administration, is one step too far, charges a new petition that urges the U.S. Congress and incoming President Donald Trump to do something about the international institution.

Such as defund it.

And discount its decisions and pronouncements.

And deport it.

The United States should withdraw from the U.N., “cease all payments” and “expel it from American soil,” the petition states.

“We further urge President-elect Donald J. Trump and the Republican Congress to declare all United Nations resolutions, treaties and other explicit and implicit commitments to be no longer binding on the United States and violations of American sovereignty. … We urge President-elect Donald J. Trump and the Republican Congress to use all available means to encourage allies of the United States and Israel to withdraw from the United Nations and withhold all funding and official recognition from that organization.”

There apparently are a surging number of people who agree that the U.N., at least, deserves defunding. Several would go way beyond that.

David Greenfield at FrontPage Magazine wrote, “The United Nations does only two things consistently and effectively: waste money and bash Israel. Sometimes it manages to do both at the same time.”

He pointed out for its money, the U.S. gets a U.N. email system that was “used to distribute child pornography … U.N. staff members have smuggled drugs, attacked each other with knives and pool cues, not to mention a tractor.” Greenfield also mentioned bribery cases.

Defunding? “It’s something that we and every sane country should have done decades ago. If you give money to the U.N., it will end up anywhere and everywhere except where it’s supposed to go. But defunding the U.N. isn’t enough. There is no reason for us to remain there at all.”

He finished: “We should defund and withdraw. … The billions we waste on the U.N. will go toward taking care of our people. And once we are free of the U.N., we will actually be able to promote real human rights instead of pandering to the dictators and Islamists of the United Nations.”

Conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer questioned why the U.N. spends “more than half its time and energy and resources and bureaucracy trying to attack the only Jewish state on the planet, a tiny little spec, while genocide, mayhem, murder and terrorism is going on all over the world.”

“The U.N. is a massively corrupt and hopelessly broken institution,” said Joseph Farah, founder, editor and CEO of WND. “If ever there was a time and the right opportunity to put this on the front burner of a new administration that clearly opposes the kind of globalist vision that the U.N. offers and promotes, this is it. Enough is a enough! Why are we supporting this twisted, anti-Israel rogues gallery with our tax dollars and debt? Why do we continue to permit them to operate within our country? If Donald Trump and the U.S. Congress don’t seize this moment, a future administration will undoubtedly humiliate the U.S. and our allies, again, through the auspices of the United Nuisances.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, a candidate for president in 2016, tweeted: “Spoke w/ Israeli PM @netanyahu tonight to wish him Happy Chanukah & assure him of strong support in Congress. No US $ for UN until reversed.”

At PJMedia, Roger L. Simon said the U.N. would be a good place to cut the budget.

“Donald Trump – who is seeking to spend a ton of taxpayer money on rebuilding our military and infrastructure – is undoubtedly looking for places to save. Nowhere would be better to start than that moribund center of international corruption and megaphone for tin-pot dictators, the United Nations,” he wrote.

Publisher David Ben Hooren of The Jewish Voice said: “We are calling upon our friends, (both Jewish and non-Jewish) to join us on Wednesday, December 28th, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the UN Plaza (799 First Avenue), as we stage a series of vocal demonstrations in which we will be sending a clarion call to the United States government to defund the morally bankrupt and highly tendentious United Nations. We will be also be calling upon community leaders, elected officials across the nation and the president-elect to posit themselves in the forefront of the campaign to immediately cease payments to this world body that is purportedly predicated on maintaining the rights and dignity of all nations and the inhabitants therein but has proven itself a propaganda weapon in which to consistently denigrate and attack the one and only Jewish state.”

The petition continues: “It is outrageous an organization hosted on American soil, protected by American arms, funded by American tax dollars and built upon a global order sustained by the United States seemingly spends all its time attacking America and its ally Israel. It an insult to global decency that Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, is continuously targeted with the most outrageous slander and vitriolic attack as the United Nations allows some of the worst tyrannies on the planet to sit in judgment. Finally, as an independent republic, the United States of America has a responsibility to itself and to the world to cease subsidizing an institution which has not only proven hostile to the sovereignty of the United States and the security of Israel, but which has also shown itself to be a breeding ground of anti-Semitism and support for Islamic extremism.”

What do YOU think? Should the U.S. pull out of the U.N.? Sound off in today’s WND poll!

The online petition blasts the recent resolution against Israel, the U.N.’s denial that Jerusalem in its capital and its demand that East Jerusalem be given to “Palestinians.”

“The United Nations has repeatedly provided aid and comfort to anti-Jewish terrorist organizations, including the Palestinian Liberation Organization and Hamas, and … the U.N.’s designation of Israel as an ‘occupier’ serves as a justification for continued terrorist campaigns against the Jewish people,” the petition continues.

The petition notes Trump has stated: “Peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians will only come through direct negotiations through the parties and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations.'”

Trump also described the organization as a “club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.”

At the expense to U.S. taxpayers of billions of dollars per year. A report released last year said the U.S. pays about $3 billion year to the general budget and its peacekeeping efforts.

It’s more than what 185 other countries combined are paying.

“The 35 countries contributing the least will pay just $28,269 each,” the report said.

While demanding Western nations accept millions of Muslim “refugees,” who could include terrorists, the U.N. “has deliberately sought to undermine American sovereignty and independence through global initiatives such as the ‘2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development’ and ‘New Urban Agenda.'”

The global body even has called for ways to make it a criminal offense to criticize of Islam.

Frankly, the petition states, the U.N. “is a clear and present danger to the sovereignty and survival of the United States of America and its close ally, the Jewish state of Israel, despite being all but entirely dependent on American aid.”

The emphasis should be reversed, the petition contends.

“The consistent and obsessive condemnations of the Jewish state, the only democracy in the Middle East and a country where both Jews and non-Jews enjoy human rights and political representation, contrasts shamefully with the U.N.’s indulgence of murderous, discriminatory and tyrannical practices of Muslim regimes in the Middle East and Africa.”

Bipartisan support already is in evidence, from “Republican President-elect Donald J. Trump and Democratic senators Chuck Schumer, Joe Manchin, Bob Casey, Richard Blumenthal, Mark Warner and Chris Coons.”

It continues, “American [Republican] senators including Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz have already called for cessation in funding for the United Nations until that organization becomes more responsible.”

Critics, interestingly, point out the U.N. Charter holds that the only binding resolutions are those under Chapter VII, and which relate to keeping the peace.

