(Foreign Desk News) – Islamic State supporters are calling upon jihadis in the West to launch more holiday attacks in an effort to seize momentum after last week’s truck attack in Berlin.

In a series of graphical images posted to an encrypted Telegram channel seen by The Foreign Desk, the Nashir Media Foundation, a pro-ISIS media group, urges potential ‘lone wolf’ attacks in public venues including cinemas, malls and even hospitals.

The posts, however, make a point to warn Muslims to stay safe, away from New Years’ celebrations.