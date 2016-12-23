ISIS publishes list of churches to attack on Christmas

(PJ Media) The Islamic State (ISIS) published the names and addresses of thousands of churches across the United States, calling on adherents to attack them during the holiday season, Vocativ reported. The list was posted late Wednesday night in the social media group “Secrets of Jihadis.”

A user by the name of “Abu Marya al-Iraqi” posted a message in Arabic calling “for bloody celebrations in the Christian New Year,” and announced the group’s plans to utilize its network of lone-wolf attackers to “turn the Christian New Year into a bloody horror movie.”

The ISIS messenger might have been referring to New Year’s Day, when the new year is celebrated in the West. In the liturgical calendar, the Christian New Year is the first Sunday in Advent, which has already passed (November 27). But Advent is the period leading up to Christmas, so the terrorists might mean December 25 as “Christian New Year.” This would make the most sense, as churches tend to be packed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services, and much less so for New Year’s Day.