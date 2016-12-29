Israeli official to Kerry: Pick up your Bible and read it

(Israel National News) Education Minister and Jewish Home Party head Naftali Bennett responded Wednesday to Secretary of State Kerry’s call for a “viable two state solution.” Bennett said that “Kerry quoted me three times anonymously in his speech in order to demonstrate that we oppose a Palestinian state.”

“So let me state it explicitly:”

“Yes. If it depends on me, we will not establish another terror state in the heart of our country. The citizens of Israel have paid with thousands of victims, tens of thousands of rockets and innumerable condemnations for the utopian idea of a Palestinian state. It’s time for a new policy and we will lead the way.”