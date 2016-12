(TMZ) Ivanka Trump just had a bumpy start to her Xmas holiday … an out-of-control passenger on her flight began verbally berating her and “jeering” at her 3 kids.

Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, “Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.”

The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade.