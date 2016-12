(NBC NEWS) Kellyanne Conway, the Republican pollster who managed Donald Trump’s campaign, will be appointed counselor to the president, the transition team announced Thursday.

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” the president-elect said in a statement.

Conway, who graduated magna cum laude from Washington D.C.’s Trinity College, is the founder and owner of a polling and political research company.