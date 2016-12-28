Kerry: Israel can be Jewish or democratic – not both

Outgoing Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday lectured Israel that it cannot be both Jewish and a democracy, saying that it must give up its territory and settlements to allow for a Palestine, in a speech that fell into alignment with the Obama administration’s efforts to tell Israel what it wants in the Middle East.

In a speech as his tenure at the State Department is quickly approaching its termination, Kerry said, “The truth is that trends on the ground, violence, terrorism, settlement expansion and the seemingly endless occupation, they are combining to destroy hopes for peace on both sides and increasingly cementing … an irreversible one state reality that most people do not actually want.

“Today, there are a similar number of Jews and Palestinians living between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean Sea. They have a choice. They can choose to live together in one state or they can separate into two states. But here is a fundamental reality. If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic. It cannot be both. And it won’t ever really be at peace.

“Moreover, the Palestinians will never fully realize their vast potential in a homeland of their own with a one state solution,” he said.

Kerry had spent months meeting with leaders in the Middle East on this very issue when he was appointed to replace Hillary Clinton, who was Obama’s secretary of state during his first term, but was unsuccessful.

His speech on Wednesday outlined exactly what he thinks the world should do in the Middle East: Have Israel to give up territory and create a state of Palestine, which would include part of Jerusalem, which is in Israel.

The instructions came simultaneously to a new new online petition effort that encourages Congress, as well as President-elect Donald Trump, to not only defund the United Nations, from which much of the world’s antagonism to Israel stems, but to leave it, and expel it from American soil.

The Washington Times noted Kerry defended Obama’s treatment of Israel, including his decision last week to abstain from a critical U.N. resolution vote that – once again – condemned Israel.

Kerry claimed “no American administration has done more for Israeli security than Barack Obama’s,” and said Israeli’s construction of housing on what he described as “Palestinian territory” inside Israel, was “flagrant violation of international law.”

“The vote in the United Nations was about preserving the two-state solution that’s what we were standing up for,” he claimed.

U.S. officials had described Kerry’s speech as a comprehensive vision of peace, and he warned there is “no viable alternative” from a two-state solution.

He called the “settler agenda” the defining issue for Israel’s future and warned against that nation’s plan to legalize settlements by applying Israeli civilian law in its territory.

Kerry said the only solution is a “contiguous” Palestinian state and “just” settlements for Palestinians.

Trump already has sounded off on the issue, saying on social media, “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching.”

That’s the day Trump will take the oath of office and assume all of the duties and responsibilities as president.

The Israeli report Haaretz described Kerry’s address as “critical” of Israel and pointed out he was insisting on the 1967 boundaries as new international boundaries between Israel and Palestine.

Also, it said, he wants “full rights to all citizens.”

Kerry was lashing out, CNN reported, because he believes the two-state solution in being jeopardized.

Part of that problem is the fact that Palestinians continue to terrorize and kill Israelis, Kerry admitted. But he said “extreme elements” inside Israel also insist that the nation’s settlements are part of its efforts to provide security to its residents.

