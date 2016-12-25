Kids tell Christmas story in viral video

When kids get hold of the original Christmas story and tell it in their own words, there are a lot of new revelations.

For example, the fact that Mary was doing laundry when the angel approached to tell her should would bear the Christ-child.

This is from a viral video that is getting millions of views.

It was released at the tail end of last year’s Christmas season, by the Southland Christian Church, where media whizzes took the words of the kids and staged the story on video with adults.

The video:

At Today, a report explains the origins of the video:

“Hanna Wahlbrink, creative director at Southland Christian Church, says that she and her team produced the video for the church’s Christmas Eve service in 2015. One year later, the video is filling people across the world with holiday spirit, and has received more than 15 million views on Facebook.”

Wahlbrink explained that the children were just asked to tell the story, not say anything specific.

So, “when the wise men and shepherds arrive to visit the new arrival, Jesus is gifted with stuffed animals, diapers, wipes, milk and Air Jordans. And with, ‘Gold, Frankenstein, and myrrh,” the report said.

Then there was concern about the smell in the stable.

“Too stinky,” said a child.

“You da best baby I’ve ever seen. There, I said it,” added another.

“We knew the kids would give us better sound bites than anything we could come up with on our own,” video producer Neil Gregory told Today. “And they did.”

