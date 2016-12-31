Kim Jong-Un has killed 340 N.Korean government officials

(International Business Times) North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has killed hundreds of government officials since taking office five years ago, Korean media reported Thursday. In all, he has killed 340 North Koreans while defending his control over the reclusive nation by threatening to attack Seoul and Washington with a fledging arsenal of nuclear weapons.

His victims vary from high-ranking officials to members of his own family. In one instance that made global headlines, Kim ordered the death of his uncle-in-law Jang Song Thaek in a public execution for trying to overthrow the government. In another instance, Defense Minister Hyon Yong Chol was killed suddenly in 2015 in front of his family.

Kim is a third-generation ruler. He took the reigns in North Korea on Dec. 30, 2011, after his father’s death. He rules the Korean Workers’ Party with an authoritative grip, according to reports.