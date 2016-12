(CNN) – a A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred off the coast of southern Chile Sunday, 40 km (about 25 miles) southwest of Puerto Quellon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center had issued a tsunami threat message for parts of the Pacific Ocean close to the earthquake; by 10:30 a.m. ET the center said the threat had passed.

A “state of precaution” that had been issued for the region of Los Lagos has been lifted, according to the Chilean Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service.