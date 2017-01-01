Man, 37, booted from Starbucks for hitting on barista, 16

(KING) A Spokane man took to Facebook after he was banned from a Spokane Starbucks.

The man, who we will not identify due to the fact he has not been charged with a crime, said last week he was at Starbucks on Main Street in Downtown Spokane. He said wrote a note asking out a barista. He said she is 16 years old. He is 37 years old.

“I was flirted with by a barista. For some reason she thought I was funny. Said I was funny. So I gave her a note to see if she’d be interested in dinner,” said the man in a public Facebook post that has since gone viral, with almost 4,500 shares and almost 3,000 likes.