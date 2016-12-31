Merkel: Islamist terror 'greatest threat' to Germany

(BBC News) Islamist terrorism is the biggest challenge facing Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said in her New Year message.

Referring to the deadly truck attack in Berlin by a Tunisian asylum seeker, she said it was “sickening” when acts of terror were carried out by people who had sought protection.

She said 2016 had been a year of “severe tests”.

But she also said she was confident Germany could overcome them.

“As we go about our lives and our work, we are saying to the terrorists: ‘You are hate-filled murderers, but you do not determine how we live and want to live. We are free, considerate and open’,” Mrs Merkel said.