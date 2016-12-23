Merkel wanted refugees to be truck drivers

(Fox News) German Chancellor Angela Merkel in September tried to push through a plan that would allow refugees to be trained and hired as truck drivers – just months before a truck was used by a suspected asylum-seeker to mow down civilians during Monday’s Berlin terror attack.

Merkel encouraged companies to hire refugees – even if they hadn’t yet been granted asylum – as drivers and also wanted to make it cheaper for migrants to trade in their foreign driver’s license for a German one, The Daily Express reported.

“We all need to be ready to implement practical solutions,” Merkel said when introducing the idea.