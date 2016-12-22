Minority students fight over who is most oppressed

(Daily Caller) A “Students of Color” conference at the University of California Irvine in late November descended into chaos as attendees couldn’t agree on which students of color were experiencing the greatest oppression from an “anti-blackness” establishment.

Reports of the fractured conference were limited to a few Facebook shares until this week. According to the College Fix, the trouble all began when students arrived on Nov. 19 to discover the conference had already adopted a theme and that was to focus on the particular struggles of African-Americans against racism. Students not identifying as African-American immediately began arguing that other ethnic groups of color suffered equal or greater discrimination.