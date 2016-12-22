More losing Social Security benefits over old student loans

(MarketWatch) The typical struggling student loan borrower is often a 20-something weighed down by six-figure debts as he or she looks to start a budding career and adult financial life. But a new report adds to the growing body of evidence that student debt is so widespread that it’s now a challenge faced by Americans of all types.

About 114,000 student loan borrowers over 50-years-old are losing out on a portion of their Social Security benefits because of an old student loan and the number of borrowers over age 65 facing this predicament has increased 540% over the last decade, according to a report released Tuesday by the Government Accountability Office, the nonpartisan investigative arm of Congress.