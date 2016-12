(London Independent) Multi-billionaire Warren Buffett made on average $32.2m (£26.3) every day in the year that populism triumphed in global politics

The ‘Wizard of Omaha’ regained his spot as the world’s second-richest person two days after the US election result despite opposing Mr Trump throughout the campaign.

Critics are claiming this is yet more evidence that the 70-year-old property magnate’s presidency will not “drain the swamp”.