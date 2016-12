(WFLA) A New Port Richey man has been arrested after an alleged incident of domestic violence ended in deputies “fighting for their lives,” according to the sheriff.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco Fire-Rescue, Pasco Emergency Management and several other federal agencies were called to the scene in the Summertree subdivision of New Port Richey on Wednesday.

Sheriff Nocco confirmed Sherif Elganainy, 21, was home with his mother and father when his parents smelled something suspicious in the home and tried to investigate what it was.