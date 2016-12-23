Muslim students demand prayer rooms in every 'major building'

'President Loh has convened a group of his staff to thoroughly review the list of demands'

(Campus Reform) Students at the University of Maryland have released a list of 64 demands in their effort make the campus more amenable to “marginalized student populations.”

The project, known as ProtectUMD, is a collaborative effort between 25 student organizations at the University of Maryland, including Students for Justice in Palestine, Bisexuals at Maryland, and the Black Student Union.

There are 64 demands across 8 subsets of students—Marginalized, American Indian, Black, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, Muslim, Pro-Palestine, and Undocumented—including scholarships for “students of marginalized communities,” a ban on Columbus Day, beginning every on-campus event with an acknowledgement that “this is Indigenous Land,” that African American professors get tenure, that preferred pronouns are included on rosters, and that “queer diversity training” is required.

